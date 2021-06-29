Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 112.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.