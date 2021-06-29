Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.20. 250,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 20.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

