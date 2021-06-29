Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628 shares.The stock last traded at $28.35 and had previously closed at $26.14.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $844.66 million and a P/E ratio of -70.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

