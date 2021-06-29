Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628 shares.The stock last traded at $28.35 and had previously closed at $26.14.
Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $844.66 million and a P/E ratio of -70.88.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
