Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the May 31st total of 395,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 480.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFFYF. ING Group raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $$63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.51. Signify has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

