Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.56.

SBNY opened at $247.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

