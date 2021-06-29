Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.71.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of SSTK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.61. 2,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,220. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,865 shares of company stock valued at $21,040,129 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.