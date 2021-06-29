Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Drops By 83.7%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

