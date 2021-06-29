Short Interest in Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Rises By 3,400.0%

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WCUI opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. Wellness Center USA has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
Wellness Center USA Company Profile
