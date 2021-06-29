Short Interest in Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Rises By 3,400.0%

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCUI opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. Wellness Center USA has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

