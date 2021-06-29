Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Drops By 72.3%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNEYF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

