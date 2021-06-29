Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Drops By 66.7%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SEPJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

