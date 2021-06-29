Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Grows By 291.8%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 450,400 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 66,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,052,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,385,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

