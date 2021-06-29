Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Grows By 715.5%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, an increase of 715.5% from the May 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,038,795,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RSHN traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 197,534,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,473,875. RushNet has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

