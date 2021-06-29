Short Interest in Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Grows By 10,900.0%

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RYMM opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Royal Mines and Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About Royal Mines and Minerals
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.