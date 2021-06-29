Short Interest in Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Declines By 91.7%

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PFTI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Puradyn Filter Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile
