Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Decreases By 82.4%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 186,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

