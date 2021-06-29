Short Interest in Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Declines By 89.5%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Meggitt stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.00. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

