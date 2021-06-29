Short Interest in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Declines By 69.5%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KGJI remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Kingold Jewelry has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.46.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.