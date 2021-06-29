Short Interest in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Declines By 69.5%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:KGJI remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Kingold Jewelry has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.46.
About Kingold Jewelry
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.