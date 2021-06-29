Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Decreases By 77.8%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

KWHIY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

