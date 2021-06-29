Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Decreases By 67.3%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the May 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ PIE opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
