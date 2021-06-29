Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Decreases By 67.3%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the May 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PIE opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

