Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Grows By 250.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

