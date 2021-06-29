Short Interest in IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Expands By 782.3%

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, an increase of 782.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFAN stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. 12,186,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,192,256. IFAN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

