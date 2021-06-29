Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Expands By 205.3%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the May 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $72.63 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

