Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Expands By 228.6%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOJCY. Oddo Bhf cut Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

