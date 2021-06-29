Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Rises By 3,966.7%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 3,966.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CELP opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29. Cypress Environmental Partners has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

