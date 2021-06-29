Short Interest in China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) Drops By 80.0%

China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Medicine stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. China Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

China Medicine Company Profile

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds.

