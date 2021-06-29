Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Decreases By 87.0%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 138,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Birks Group by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

