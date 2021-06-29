Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 155,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

