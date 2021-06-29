Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.40 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 50.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $4.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.