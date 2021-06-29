SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.9% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.