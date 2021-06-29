SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 6,635.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

