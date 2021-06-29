SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 234,129 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 546.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,982 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after buying an additional 387,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 260,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

