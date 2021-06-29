SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,729 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

