SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 672,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

