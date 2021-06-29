SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $998.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

