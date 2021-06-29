Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0539 on Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $488,169.24 and $23,217.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00670249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

