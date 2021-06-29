Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $4.51 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.