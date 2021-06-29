Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

Shares of ISRG opened at $912.41 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $544.16 and a 12 month high of $914.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $852.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.