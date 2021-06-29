Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 384.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 393.6% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

