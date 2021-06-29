Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 842,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 38.7% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 585,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

