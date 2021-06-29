Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.