Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

WFC stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

