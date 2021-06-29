Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

AMT stock opened at $271.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.86. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.