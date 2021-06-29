Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.30. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.