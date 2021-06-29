Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 123 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $486.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.29. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $491.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

