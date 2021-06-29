Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.47. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

