SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SEI Investments by 201.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEIC stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.