Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,755 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

