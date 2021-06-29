Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,411 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.