Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,721 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176,635 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.