Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 114.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

